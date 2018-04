Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) shows President Evo Morales (R) speaking after signing a law allowing an investment of $466 million in a steel plant, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

The Bolivian government on Monday finally went forward with one of its star projects - the country's most important steel plant - which has been on hold for over a decade but can now proceed with the passing of a law allowing an investment of $466 million, most of it with Chinese capital.

"It's an unforgettable day," Bolivian President Evo Morales said after signing this law in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia's economic capital.