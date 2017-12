Photo provided by Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI), showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (C-up), during the inauguration of a reservoir in El Villar, Bolivia on Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI), showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (C-up), during the inauguration of a reservoir in El Villar, Bolivia on Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI), showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (C-up), during the inauguration of a reservoir in El Villar, Bolivia on Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivia began exporting urea fertilizer to Brazil this month and is hoping to find new markets for that product and other natural-gas derivatives in Paraguay and Peru, President Evo Morales said Thursday.

The Bolivian petrochemical industry is sufficiently advanced that it can meet domestic demand and produce for export, he said after inaugurating a reservoir in the southern region of Chuquisaca.