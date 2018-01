Bolivia's Deputy Tourism Minister Ricardo Cox, speaks with EFE during Madrid's International Tourism Fair (FITUR), in Madrid, Spain on Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Santi Donaire

Bolivia is studying Spain's paradores - historic buildings converted to luxury inns - as an option to attract more tourists to the Andean nation, the country's deputy tourism minister told EFE here Thursday.

"We are very interested in cooperating with Spain in the project of establishing a network of paradores," Ricardo Cox said at Madrid's annual International Tourism Fair.