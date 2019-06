View of minirooms on Bolivia's first capsule hotel, seen this Tuesday, June 18, 2019, when it started offering lodging to local and foreign travelers in rooms for one person only that look like they were taken from a ship to outer space. EFE-EPA/Yolanda Salazar

Comfort and a futuristic style come together in Bolivia's first capsule hotel, which starting this Tuesday will offer lodging to local and foreign travelers in minimalist rooms that look like they were taken from a ship to outer space.

"Sleeping in a capsule bed is a very different experience, it's like being on a spaceship," the manager of the Prado Capsule, Celica Hernandez, told EFE.