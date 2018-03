Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) speaks during the signing of an agreement to boost ethanol production, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elena Rodriguez

A $1.6 billion investment by 2025 will allow ethanol made from sugarcane represent 25 percent of fuels used in Bolivia, President Evo Morales said here Thursday.

The president was speaking at an event in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, where the investment agreement was signed by the national government, businessmen from this prosperous region and Bolivia's Eastern Agricultural Chamber.