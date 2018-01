Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during a press conference held at the Potassium Chloride Industrial Plant located at Uyuni Salt Flat in southeast Bolivia, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia hopes to inaugurate in two or three months the largest solar energy plant in the country, the latest phase in an ambitious plan to become the energy center of South America, President Evo Morales said Tuesday.

The president visited several energy projects at the Uyuni Salt Flat in southeast Bolivia, which with almost 10,600 hectares (26,000 acres) is the world's largest, and at an altitude of 3,650 meters (12,000 feet), the world's highest.