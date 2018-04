President Evo Morales (r) and Hydrocarbon Minister Luis Alberto Suarez (l) during the opening of a urea sales depot in Tarija, Bolivia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales shaking hands with YPFB workers during the opening of a urea sales depot in Tarija, Bolivia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivia is betting on a fertilizer made from natural gas - of which the Andean nation has massive reserves - to boost agricultural output in the wine country of the southern region Tarija.

Bolivian President Evo Morales traveled to Tarija city on Friday to inaugurate a urea sales depot installed by state oil and gas company YPFB.