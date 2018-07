Bolivian state news agency ABI provided this photo of Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Sanchez speaking to the media in La Paz on Wednesday, July 25. EFE-EPS/ABI

Bolivia said Wednesday that it is prepared to increase the supply of natural gas to Argentina as long as Buenos Aires is willing to pay more for the fuel.

"We cannot squander our gas," Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Sanchez said after a Cabinet meeting in La Paz. "Our gas has a price."