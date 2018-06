Bolivian President Evo Morales (2-R) attends a gala-concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Bolivian President Evo Morales (not pictured) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Bolivia's president met Wednesday with his Russian counterpart as part of a two-day visit to Moscow aimed at consolidating the countries' bilateral energy partnership.

While receiving Evo Morales at the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow's willingness to expand its cooperation with the South American country in the hydrocarbons area.