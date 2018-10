Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) chief Juan Carlos Montenegro (R) and the CEO of ACI Systems, Wolfgang Schmutz, sign an agreement to create a strategic partnership focused on industrializing Bolivia's vast lithium deposits, La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's state-owned lithium company and German firm ACI Systems signed an agreement here Friday to create a strategic partnership focused on industrializing the vast lithium deposits in the South American nation's Uyuni Salt Flat.

The agreement was sealed at the Bolivian government's headquarters by Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) chief Juan Carlos Montenegro and the CEO of ACI Systems, Wolfgang Schmutz.