Photo provided by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (2-R) delivering a speech in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion

The Bolivian government launched on Tuesday a largely Danish-funded $191 million initiative to create three wind farms in the Andean nation.

President Evo Morales signed an executive order authorizing state-owned electric company Ende to establish three wind farms with a capacity to produce a combined 108 MW in the eastern province of Santa Cruz.