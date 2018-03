A view of the White Line, the newest cable-car line which will fully connect the aerial cable-car urban transport system between the neighboring cities of La Paz and El Alto, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian officials on Tuesday announced the inauguration of the country's newest cable-car line on Saturday, which will fully connect the aerial cable-car urban transport system between the neighboring cities of La Paz and El Alto.

The new White Line will link the cable-car systems in the two cities, together comprising a Metropolitan Integration Network, state-run operator Mi Teleferico manager Cesar Dockweiler told EFE.