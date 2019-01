The president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Oscar Barriga, speaks at a press conference on Jan. 28, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. Barriga explained that it is planned to explore 18 wells during 2019, and that the state YPFB plans to invest some 1,450 million dollars this year in the gas sector, of which 450 million to explore the new wells. EPA-EFE / Martin Alipaz

Bolivian state hydrocarbons company YPFB said Monday that it plans to invest some $1.45 billion in the natural gas sector this year, including $450 million on exploration efforts.

Roughly $20 million of that exploration budget will go toward the digging of the Florida-X2D exploratory well, Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Alberto Sanchez said to mark the start of work at the site on Monday.