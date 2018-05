Photograph provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing President Evo Morales (l) as he receives a gift from representatives of the small and medium-sized business sector during the announcement of a new law providing support to SMEs in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24,2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday issued a decree aiming to reinforce government support to small and medium-sized businesses through technological advancement.

"We must consume our own products," Morales said in this capital during the announcement of the decree to regulate the small and medium-sized business law created in 2017.