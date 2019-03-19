The deadly drought affecting the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz where this stricken crop of soybeans is seen on March 15, 2019, has local farmers feeling desperate about the debt they have incurred this summer as a result. EFE-EPA/Yolanda Salazar

Farmers in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, like Paulino Chambi seen here on March 15, 2019, are feeling desperate about the debt incurred by their crop losses this summer due to the drought affecting much of this area. EFE-EPA/Yolanda Salazar

Farmers in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, like Isidoro Barrientos seen here on March 15, 2019, are feeling desperate about the debt incurred by their crop losses this summer due to the drought affecting much of this area. EFE-EPA/Yolanda Salazar

Farmers in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, one of the country's main agricultural areas, are feeling desperate about the debt incurred by their crop losses this summer due to the drought affecting the east and the flooding of rivers to the north.

This is the third straight year that both small and large producers of Santa Cruz have been affected by climate change, which has sent their earnings plummeting due to the unusually meager harvests, and has left them with no clear idea about their future.