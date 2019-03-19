Farmers in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, one of the country's main agricultural areas, are feeling desperate about the debt incurred by their crop losses this summer due to the drought affecting the east and the flooding of rivers to the north.
This is the third straight year that both small and large producers of Santa Cruz have been affected by climate change, which has sent their earnings plummeting due to the unusually meager harvests, and has left them with no clear idea about their future.