Bolivian President Evo Morales (l.) and Ronald Nostas (r.), head of the Private Business Owners Confederation, speak to a press conference in Cochabamba on Sept. 11, 2018, after the president announced the elimination of the article of a proposed tax law that would have increased the monitoring of private bank accounts. EFE-EPA/ABI

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced Tuesday the elimination of the article of a proposed tax law that would increase the monitoring of bank accounts in response to a complaint by the Private Business Owners Confederation (CEPB).

Last month the government introduced a bill providing for a tax amnesty to recoup some of the $4.32 billion in unpaid taxes owed to the treasury.