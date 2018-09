Photo provided by the Bolivian Vice President's Office showing President Evo Morales delivering a speech on biofuels on Sept. 15, 2018, in the city of Mineros, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Bolivian Vice president's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Bolivia gave the green light to the massive production of bioethanol to replace the importation of additives for gasoline and diesel fuel in accord with a law signed by President Evo Morales.

Morales signed the Law on Vegetable Derived Additives on Saturday during a ceremony in Minero, a city in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, attended by representatives of the main business and industrial unions, along with workers from the sugar cane sector.