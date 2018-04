This handout photo shows President Evo Morales (left) and Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Alberto Sanchez at the inauguration of the Sabalo 6 natural gas well in Villamontes, Tarija, Bolivia, on Monday, April 30. EFE-EPA/ABI

A new natural gas well that began production Monday in the southern region of Tarija is expected to contribute $90 million to the public coffers over the next seven years, Bolivian officials said.

President Evo Morales traveled to Villamontes, Tarija, for the inauguration of the Sabalo 6 well, operated by Brazil's Petrobras.