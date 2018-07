Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero gives a press conference on July 23, 2018, announcing that police are seeking the cooperation of the public in tracking down a stolen device containing radioactive material. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Bolivian police are seeking the cooperation of the public in tracking down a stolen device containing radioactive material, Interior Minister Carlos Romero said Monday.

The nuclear densometer was stolen last week from the Chinese company Sinohydro-Bolivia in the central province of Cochabamba, though the theft was not reported until 72 hours later, and the company has yet to file a criminal complaint, Romero told reporters.