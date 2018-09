Mariano Aguilera (center), the chairman of the board of the Guabira sugar refining mill in eastern Bolivia, speaks at a press conference in La Paz on Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

One of Bolivia's largest sugar refining mills is awaiting the enactment of a law promoting mass domestic production of bioethanol, a biofuel product that will serve as a substitute for imported gasoline and diesel additives.

Mariano Aguilera, the chairman of the board of the Guabira sugar refining mill, said in a press conference here Thursday that he was pleased that the Senate had passed the bill for the production, sale and blending of vegetable-derived additives.