Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed this Monday the government's intention to privatize 12 airports this March 15, and said the measure will take in some 3,500 reais (some $945 million), to be reinvested in the air terminals sold at auction.

On his Twitter account, his main method of communication, Bolsonaro said that all the bidding for those airports will be carried out in line with a note published last Friday by the Infrastructure Ministry's Program of Investment Associations (PPI).