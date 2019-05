A woman seats at the Bombardier company booth on the first day of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangzhou province, China, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Aircraft and railway train manufacturing company Bombardier Inc. said it would consolidate its aerospace assets into a single, streamlined aviation unit, as the company focuses on optimizing its global footprint, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

The company said it would bring its leading brands, Global, Challenger, Learjet and the CRJ under one roof.