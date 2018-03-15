Visitors view an Innovia Monorail 300 by company Bombardier at the railway technology trade fair Innotrans in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/RAINER JENSEN

The railway unit of Canadian company Bombardier Transportation, one of the world's largest manufacturers of railway and aeronautical equipment, announced on Thursday that it had signed a contract with Singapore worth approximately 211 million euro ($262 million).

The agreement signed with Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) details the purchase of 19 new Bombadier INNOVIA APM 300 (automated people movers), the retrofitting of 13 existing INNOVIA APM 100 cars, as well as an upgrade to the signaling system of 14 stations on the Bukit-Panjang line of Singapore.