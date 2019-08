A digital reproduction of a page from "El idioma de los argentinos" (The Language of the Argentines), an early work by late renowned Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges. One of the copies of that book, which aroused interest because of the numerous markings made in it by Borges, fetched $65,800 at auction on Aug. 7, 2019, auction house Hilario Artes, Letras & Oficios said. EFE-EPA/Hilario Artes, Letras & Oficios

A digital reproduction provided by auction house Hilario Artes, Letras & Oficios of a magazine copy that late renowned Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges dedicated to a countryman and fellow writer. That copy of the second and last edition of shortlived mural magazine Prisma was sold at auction in Buenos Aires on Aug. 7, 2019, for $24,100. EFE-EPA/Hilario Artes, Letras & Oficios

A magazine copy that renowned Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges dedicated to a countryman and fellow writer has been sold at auction in Buenos Aires for $24,100, while a copy of one of his earliest published books, "El idioma de los argentinos" (The Language of the Argentines), fetched $65,800.

Auction house Hilario Artes, Letras & Oficios told EFE Thursday that the book and the two copies of mural magazine Prisma - including the one with the dedication - were acquired by anonymous buyers.