BP said Tuesday its profit more than doubled in the third quarter, as strong crude prices put Big Oil on track to deliver record levels of cash this year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

London-based BP said its replacement cost profit – a number analogous to the net income that United States oil companies report – was $3.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its underlying profits rose to $3.8 billion, a five-year high and roughly a third higher than analysts expected.