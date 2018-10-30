efe-epaLondon

BP said Tuesday its profit more than doubled in the third quarter, as strong crude prices put Big Oil on track to deliver record levels of cash this year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

London-based BP said its replacement cost profit – a number analogous to the net income that United States oil companies report – was $3.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Its underlying profits rose to $3.8 billion, a five-year high and roughly a third higher than analysts expected.