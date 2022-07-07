Brasilia on Wednesday became the first city in Brazil to receive 5G services, a technology that, for the moment, will be available to only a few people but which in the coming months will be expanded to the country's other 26 regional capitals.

Licenses to operate telecommunications and Internet services with 5G technology in Brazil were auctioned last December and the bulk of the concessions were provided to Telefonica subsidiary Vivo, along with Claro and TIM, which for decades have been the three largest operators in the South American giant.