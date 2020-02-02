Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro holds a press conference at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Joédson Alves

Pedestrians walk by a branch of Banco do Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 08 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil intends to accelerate privatizations in 2020 with the sale of 300 companies worth $36 billion.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro has redoubled its efforts to attract investors willing to bet on the South American country. EFE-EPA