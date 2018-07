Representatives of Brazil's Equatorial Energia company applaud during the auction at the Sao Paulo stock exchange on July 26, 2018, of the first of six distributorships that state-run electricity company Eletrobras is intending to sell. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

The Brazilian firm Equatorial Energia won the first of six electricity distributorships that state-owned Eletrobras, Latin America's largest power utility, intends to sell as part of a broader privatization plan.

Equatorial Energia, the only bidder in the auction held at the Sao Paulo stock exchange, bought Cepisa, the Eletrobras unit in the northeastern state of Piaui, for a symbolic price of 50,000 reais ($13,513).