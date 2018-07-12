efe-epaRio de Janeiro

The Chamber of Foreign Trade of Brazil announced on Thursday that it is conducting a study that may lead the government to issue a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization against China's decision to impose restrictions on Brazil's chicken and sugar imports.

In May 2017, China imposed restrictions on sugar imported from Brazil. Later in June 2018, it also adopted anti-dumping measures on Brazil's chickens, saying that Chinese products suffered unfair competition with the South American giant.