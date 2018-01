View of an Oi's payphone, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

View of the telecom giant Oi headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

A Brazilian federal judge gave his blessing Monday to a proposed reorganization of Oi, the country's top fixed-line telephone operator, which declared bankruptcy in June 2016.

Though he signed off on the plan, which was approved last month by Oi's creditors, Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira imposed some conditions, including the elimination of an annex that called for reimbursing creditors for costs they incurred in trying to collect.