A fisherman launches his net in the Acre River, in Rio Branco, capital city of the Brazilian state of Acre, Oct. 2, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil announced Tuesday a temporary suspension of fish exports to the European Union after inspectors from the European bloc detected irregularities in the way some Brazilian firms apply food-safety regulations.

The halt will take effect Jan. 3 in conjunction with the implementation of an action plan aimed at addressing the concerns raise by the EU following an audit in September, Brazil's agriculture ministry said in a statement.