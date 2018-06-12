Brazilian President Michel Temer takes part in a ceremony to sign into law new standards for mining, in Brasilia, Brazil, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

President Michel Temer on Tuesday signed into law new standards for mining which, among other requirements, expand the environmental liability of companies exploiting mineral resources in Brazil.

"These are reforms affecting an activity that is very important for the country's development, not just now but since the time of colonial Brazil," Temer said during the ceremony at which the legislation establishing procedures to facilitate the financing of mining and research in the strategic industry was released.