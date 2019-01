A diver shows a catch of scallops from those grown by an association of small producers on Ilha Grande off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, which has put Brazil on the list of countries producing scallops commercially. EFE-EPA/Costa Verde marine farm/File

A diver shows a catch of scallops from those grown by an association of small producers on Ilha Grande off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, which has put Brazil on the list of countries producing scallops commercially. EFE-EPA/Costa Verde marine farm/File

A diver shows a catch of scallops from those grown by an association of small producers on Ilha Grande off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, which has put Brazil on the list of countries producing scallops commercially. EFE-EPA/Costa Verde marine farm/File

An association of small producers on this island off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state has put Brazil on the list of countries producing scallops commercially.

With a harvest of some 60 tons a year from undersea breeding grounds, the 15 members of the Mariculture Association of Ilha Grande Bay convinced restaurant owners and managers in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to substitute frozen scallops imported from Chile with fresh Brazilian ones.