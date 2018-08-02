The Embraer 190 of KLM Cityhopper arrives from Brazil at Schiphol Airport, The Netherlands, Apr 30, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

Brazil's Defense Minister on Wednesday said he expects aircraft manufacturer Embraer to formalize its proposed business tie-up with US-based Boeing after the presidential elections in October so as to avoid the electoral debates which could put the company at risk.

General Joaquim Silva e Luna told journalists in Brasilia that he expects people dealing with the Boeing-Embraer partnership to present their agreement to the government in November, once the presidential elections in October are over.