Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (c.) attends an officers' graduation ceremony in Sao Paulo state on Nov.30, 2018, after which he called for prudent consideration before his country signs any trade agreements with other nations. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for prudent consideration before his country signs any trade agreements with other nations, a reference to the negotiations of a possible treaty between Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and the European Union.

According to Bolsonaro, Argentine President Mauricio Macro wants to "bring forward" treaty negotiations between the two economic blocs, a decision that the next Brazilian head of state prefers to take with more caution, as recommended by his future foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo.