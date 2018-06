The President of Exxon Brasil Carla Lacerda attends the fourth auction of oil blocks in a deepwater region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the pre-salt, by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The new President of Brazilian state-led oil producer, Petrobras Ivan Monteiro attends the fourth auction of oil blocks in a deepwater region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the pre-salt, by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil Moreira Franco speaks during the fourth auction of oil blocks in a deepwater region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the pre-salt, by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A representative of the consortium led by the US multinational Exxon puts their proposal in the ballot box, during the fourth auction of oil blocks in a deepwater region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the pre-salt, by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil raised 3.15 billion reais (around $830 million) in fixed signing bonuses Thursday in its fourth auction of oil blocks in a deepwater region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the pre-salt.

The winner of the largest and most coveted block - known as Uirapuru - was a consortium made up of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras (30 percent stake), Irving, Texas-based supermajor Exxon Mobil (28 percent), Norway's Statoil (28 percent) and Portugal's Petrogal (14 percent).