A view of the interior of the terminal at Tancredo Neves International Airport in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on March 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Pedro Nicoli/Tancredo Neves International Airport

The international airport in Belo Horizonte, a city in southeastern Brazil, has been voted the best airport in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2018 in the 5 million to 15 million passenger per year category, BH Airport, which operates the facility, said Monday.

Tancredo Neves International Airport, located in the Belo Horizonte metropolitan area, was chosen for the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award on the basis of the cleanliness of the terminal, the facility's atmosphere and the flight information provided on screens, BH Airport said in a statement.