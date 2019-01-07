Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks on Jan. 7, 2019, at a ceremony in which the new presidents of Brazil's three principal public banks assumed their positions, and during which he admitted his lack of expertise in economics and said that area will be the responsibility of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes takes part in a ceremony on Jan. 7, 2019, in which the new presidents of Brazil's three principal public banks assumed their positions, all of them being in line with the free-market ideology of Guedes, an economist trained at the University of Chicago. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (r.) grins at the camera on Jan. 7, 2019, at a ceremony in which the new presidents of Brazil's three principal public banks assumed their positions, and during which he admitted his lack of expertise in economics and said that area will be the responsibility of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again admitted Monday his lack of expertise in some areas, including the economy and finance, which he said will be the responsibility of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, an acolyte of free-market apostle Milton Friedman (1912-2006).

"Admitting my ignorance in many areas is a sign of humility. I'm certain I know a lot more about politics than Guedes, but he knows much more about the economy than I do," the president said at a ceremony in which the new presidents of Brazil's three principal public banks assumed their positions.