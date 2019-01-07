Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again admitted Monday his lack of expertise in some areas, including the economy and finance, which he said will be the responsibility of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, an acolyte of free-market apostle Milton Friedman (1912-2006).
"Admitting my ignorance in many areas is a sign of humility. I'm certain I know a lot more about politics than Guedes, but he knows much more about the economy than I do," the president said at a ceremony in which the new presidents of Brazil's three principal public banks assumed their positions.