Mexican tequila has conquered the world, boasting 120 countries as customers, and its Brazilian counterpart, cachaca, a "cinderella" outside its huge national market, is ready to take the global leap with government support.

"Part of our work is how to make the Brazilian government wear the cachaca shirt, just like the Mexicans put on the tequila one and the United Kingdom puts on the Scotch whiskey one," says the executive director of the Brazilian Institute of Cachaaa (IBRAC), Carlos Lima, in an interview with Efe.