Private-sector economists expect Brazil's GDP to grow about 1.36 percent this year, roughly in line with the Central Bank's forecast for 1.4 percent growth. EPA-EFE/File

Brazil's economic activity expanded 1.14 percent over the first nine months of 2018 and increased at a faster-than-expected annual clip of 1.74 percent in the third quarter, the Central Bank said Friday.

Those figures come from the Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), which is used as a preview of the gross domestic product (GDP) number.