Employees work on at assembly line of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, during the introduction of Fiat Uno 2017 at a Fiat plant in Betim, Brazil, Sept. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PAULO FONSECA

Brazil's economy grew 1.2 percent in the first three months of 2018, maintaining its slow recovery after the deep recession it suffered in 2015 and 2016, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Wednesday.

The growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) of South America's largest economy exceeded economists' projections, who expected a 0.9 percent growth rate in the first quarter.