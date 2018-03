Brazil's economy, boosted by consumer spending and agricultural production, grew 1 percent in 2017, ending a severe two-year recession, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Thursday.

"This (economic growth) gives us hope. Everything is growing in the country. Just look at what's happened in industry in the short time of this administration. In the past six months, industry recovered and businesses have come a long way," President Michel Temer told Tupi radio.