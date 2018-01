Brazil's economy will grow 2.7 percent in 2018 after expanding by 1 percent last year, the Central Bank said Tuesday, citing a survey of private sector economists. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

The analysts are more optimistic in the first week of the new year than they were in the last week of 2017, when they expected growth for that year to reach 0.98 percent and gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.68 percent in 2018.