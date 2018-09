View of the Palace of Justice where the Brazilian aeronautical company Embraer SA is on trial for the payment of 3.5 million dollars in bribes for the sale of eight Super Tucano aircraft in 2009, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Orlando Barría

Luis Rafael Pellerano (L), and Felipe Pontes Goulart (R), representatives of the Brazilian aeronautical company Embraer SA, attend the Fourth Court of Instruction of the National District of the Palace of Justice, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Orlando Barría

A court in the Dominican Republic ordered Brazilian aerospace company Embraer to pay a fine of $7.04 million, double what the company admitted to paying in bribes when it sold eight Super Tucano planes in 2009 to the Caribbean country, the Dominican Office of the Attorney General said Friday.

The Office called the ruling a milestone in the fight against corruption.