Brazil's industrial production plunged 10.9 percent in May, compared to April, marking the biggest drop in the economic indicator since December 2008, when it fell 11.2 percent in the wake of the global financial crisis, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Wednesday.

The main factor behind the drop was a truckers' strike in late May that paralyzed Brazil for 11 days, causing shortages of fuel, food and supplies, and affecting industries across the country, the IBGE said.