An April 22, 2015, photo of the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemcial Complex (Comperj) in Itaborai, Brazil. Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and China's state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to conclude construction of Comperj, a facility that, once finished, will give China its its first refining capacity in the Americas. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao/File

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and China's state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to conclude construction of a refinery in Rio de Janeiro, the South American company said.

Work on the refinery, known as the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex (Comperj), has been stalled since 2015 due to the sprawling Car Wash probe, initially focused on a massive bribes-for-inflated contracts scandal centered on Petrobras.