View of the P-26 oil rig in Cuenca de Campos, Brazil, March 20, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras, which was at the center of a multi-billion-dollar kickback scandal that ensnared powerful politicians and business leaders, said Thursday it posted a net loss of 446 million reais (around $139.3 million) in 2017.

That marked Petrobras' fourth straight year in the red.