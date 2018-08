(L-R) The general coordinator of research at the Secretariat of Federal Revenues of Brazil, Gerson DAgord Schaan; the CEO of Petrobras, Ivan Monteiro; the prosecutor of the Federal Public Ministry - Parana (MPF-PR), Paula Cristina Conti Tha; the federal prosecutor at the forefront of the sprawling Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption investigation, Deltan Dallagnol; the superintendent of the Parana Police, Mauricio Leite Valeixo; and the secretary of the 13th Federal Court of Justice in Curitiba, Flavia Blanco, attend a ceremony in Curitiba, Brazil, 09 August 2018 in which $265.9 million in losses from a bribes-for-inflated-contracts scheme were returned to Brazilian state oil company Petrobras. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazil's Petrobras said Thursday it has received a 1-billion-reais ($265.9-million) reimbursement for losses incurred due to a massive bribes-for-inflated contracts scheme centered on the state oil company.

Petrobras said those funds had been recovered as part of the sprawling Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption investigation.