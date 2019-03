Roberto Castello Branco, the CEO of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras, speaks at a press conference on Feb. 28, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras said here Thursday it plans to expand and accelerate a refinery divestment program aimed at shoring up its balance sheet.

It said, however, that it will change that program's model to avoid creating regional monopolies and guarantee competitiveness in the sector.