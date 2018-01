A view of the logo of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras' sign at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Petrobras said on Jan. 3, 2018, that it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to shareholders who filed suit in the United States to recover corruption-related losses. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA/File

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras said Wednesday it has agreed to pay $2.95 billion to shareholders who filed suit in the United States to recover corruption-related losses.

The settlement is aimed at bringing an end to a class-action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Petrobras said in a filing with the Sao Paulo stock exchange.